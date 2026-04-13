Six Different Versions of the 88 Precepts: Evolution Through Condensation and Refinement

Discover David Lane’s Precepts: timeless wisdom on natural law, racial preservation, and societal truth. Explore six powerful versions—from the raw original to ultra-condensed 14-word essence. Gain clarity, logic, and impact in this essential philosophical evolution.

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Read the six versions at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/six-different-versions-of-the-88

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