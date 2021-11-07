Jesse Kelly: Who Is Really In Charge Of America?

We really have some of the least capable worst people in the country leading the country and it is hard to wrap your mind around how we got here.

I don’t know if you struggle with this at all but I’ll be honest with you, I do. I have these moments I try, I try to get away from politics when I’m not doing TV or radio because I do so much of it. I like to make sure I’m doing other things just step away every now and then, but sometimes I’ll be sitting at home maybe I’ll be browsing the news on my phone.



Maybe maybe I’ll be watching the First, all the great programming on the First but just catching up on some news and I’ll think to myself, I just have this private moment where I’ll say: How is it possible that a country with 330 million people, a very educated nation, remember our literacy rates and things like that. Very educated nation, 330 million people and it’s Joe Biden and Jill Biden and Kamala Harris. They’re running the country…



Why does the president of the United States of America, why is he told to call on anybody?



He is the commander-in-chief. He’s the boss. He’s he’s the guy at the top. Why is he being told to call on anybody? Who is telling him?



Why aren’t any of these reporters out there who brag about speaking truth to power, why aren’t they curious about who exactly is telling the president who to call on? That’s one. Two, he has note cards. Our president is so incapable of basic thought, they not only tell him who to call on, they give him note cards so he’ll make sure he doesn’t mess up the name.