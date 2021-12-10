BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 12. 10. 21.
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
1589 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
100 views • December 10, 2021
12.10.21: Nuremb@rg 2.0 incoming, Wrath of KHAN, UN Beast, [email protected] connected! PRAY!

 📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today: 📲
https://virtualshield.com/andweknow
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
—————————

✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off  Here ➡️  (http://healthwithawk.com/)  
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
——————————e

12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
 *Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/

Music
Skywarriors
Song by Tilman Sillescu
https://artlist.io/song/46725/skywarriors?search=skywarriors

https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
^^^Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE^^^

AWK INTERVIEW: You don't want to miss this film - Capitol Punishment!
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/yckjwnzh
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/4uxkas5p
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video

How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share

Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/

UN trucks in Brisbaine
https://t.me/endilluminati/11758

Canada Quarantine hotel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/58252

Military and Vax vid
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/16808

Milgran Experiment
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/16838

Beyonce has the wrong god
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/16855

Woman learns shots not about health
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/10508

Israel social credit score
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/10517

IMF 10 countries simulate cyber attack
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/10526

Warp Speed in Star Trek
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA/3621

Wrath of Khan summary
https://t.me/GoodDog_USA/3622

weaponizing genomics to create
biological weapons.
https://t.me/QWO17/8562

Took 666 days from covid to omicron
https://t.me/UncensoredRedPills/2203

Maxwell lawyer from hell
https://t.me/UncensoredRedPills/2207

Nuremburg 2.0
https://t.me/GitmoTV/6076

Dead voting in WI
https://t.me/wendyrogersaz/2488

Donations can be sent via the following:

*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126) 
Temecula, CA 92591 

*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/

Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow

Backup VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b

*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow

*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow

Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg

PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza

★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow

★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in
the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine

★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine

★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine

★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine

★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Don-The-Punisher-Pin?tracking=AndWeKnow

★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin
https://thepatriotpin.com/gold-cross-pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
Keywords
healthtrumpfreedomthe1jeremy rumble account got deleted brighteon is better thanks mike
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Garrison Vance
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy