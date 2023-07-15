BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Confirmed Covid Jab Kills: 17 Year-Old Pathologist & Doctor Verify Bioweapon Jab Caused Death
High Hopes
High Hopes
3304 followers
Follow
5
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
544 views • July 15, 2023

Stew Peters Show


July 14, 2023


Jab pushing government and Big Pharma are responsible for the mass murder of children worldwide.

Dan Hartman joins Stew to talk about the death of his son, Sean, and how the Covid-19 injection causes him to die suddenly.

One month after getting the Covid shot, Sean Hartman was found lifeless on the floor.

Sean took the jab because his youth hockey league made it a requirement.

Pathologist and Doctor Ryan Cole confirmed Sean died from the Covid shot.

Canada has a vaccine injury support program that is supposed to compensate the family members of vaccine adverse reactions.

This program is a fraud and has refused to compensate Dan Hartman for his tragic loss.

This is about holding the authorities accountable for murdering his son.

This is not about the money.

This is about getting the government to admit the vaccine is deadly and they are responsible for murder.

The Canadian government refuses to talk about vaccine injuries.

The hockey league mandated him to take a shot he didn’t need to play the game he loved.

Sean would have never taken the shot if he knew there was a chance of dying.

Dr. Ryan Cole found large amounts of the spike protein in Sean’s adrenal glands.

A person’s adrenal glands control blood pressure.

Before his death Sean’s blood pressure crashed and he died.

If you want to support Dan Hartman in his grief and quest for justice go to https://www.givesendgo.com/Answers4sean

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v301z4g-confirmed-covid-jab-kills-17-year-old-pathologist-and-doctor-verify-bioweap.html

Keywords
big pharmachildrenvaccinecanadafraudblood pressuremandatesbioweaponmass murdercompensationjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidpathologistvaccine adverse reactionsstew petersdr ryan coledied suddenlydan hartmansean hartmanyouth hockeyvaccine injury support programspike protein in adrenal glands
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Know What Goes on Your Skin: Explore Lab-Tested Picks in Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 4 Sale

Know What Goes on Your Skin: Explore Lab-Tested Picks in Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 4 Sale

HRS Editors
Alcohol-free mouthwash: A gentle way to support optimal oral health

Alcohol-free mouthwash: A gentle way to support optimal oral health

HRS Editors
Magnesium Linked to Lower Atrial Fibrillation Risk, Study Finds

Magnesium Linked to Lower Atrial Fibrillation Risk, Study Finds

Coco Somers
More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

More Balance, Vitality and Reasons to Be Thankful: Shop Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 3 Sale

HRS Editors
Study Finds Stress May Worsen Arthritis via Brown Fat, IL-6 Pathway

Study Finds Stress May Worsen Arthritis via Brown Fat, IL-6 Pathway

Sterling Ashworth
Study: Brain Reserve May Buffer Against Cognitive Decline

Study: Brain Reserve May Buffer Against Cognitive Decline

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy