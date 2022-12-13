Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Elon Musk - Agent for Government Censorship. The Proof.

In this discussion, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, exposes in a methodical manner WHY Elon Musk is an Agent for Government Censorship. He presents this important proof: Elon Musk has not dismantled the Government Censorship Infrastructure - the Backdoor Portal to Twitter - that Dr. Shiva discovered in his historic 2020 Federal Lawsuit. That Portal is "Beyond the Law" and Musk keeps it fully active even after 45 days after his acquisition of Twitter. Dr. Shiva will also discuss his historic 2020 Federal lawsuit which can be found on WinBackFreedom.com

