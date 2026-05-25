Official Inflation vs Reality 2026 The Illusion of Stability

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Divergence between official CPI data and the physical reality of the global marketplace is pure damage control. Bureau of Labor Statistics and contrast them with 61% surges in US power prices, 84% increases in urea fertilizer, and the strategic pivot toward high-yield jet fuel refining. As 16.5 million acres of American farmland go unplanted and diesel costs approach critical failure points for logistics. Understand the mechanics behind the "Generational Wealth Tax" of inflation and the transition to the 2030 resource baseline.
☕️ Support Independent Journalism Buy Us A Double Espresso
https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
🔎 SIGN-UP for the Weekly Show Notes https://civilizationcycle.com/