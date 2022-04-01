Orbán Viktor campaign speech on the 1st April 2022 at Székesfehérvár – ENG subs

Viktor Orbán's speech at the campaign assembly

April 1, 2022 Székesfehérvár

Source: miniszterelnok.hu

(Below a best of ;-)



"Because television, radio, Facebook, hocus pocus are nice things, they are all very important and useful, but the truth is that the campaign is only a campaign if we meet each other in person, because without passion there is no campaign, no victory. If there is no love, there will be no victory."



"...no matter how many dollars and euros is spent against us, in vain the liberal world press, “uncle Gyuri “ (hint to Gyurcsany, historical opposition figure of Orban), all his activists, and heaven knows how many bureaucrats in Brussels. We will go through the thickest wall if we get together."



"I thought we would tell to those whose heart can feel it, that in the last twelve years, we managed to have a constitution based on Christian foundations."



"This is not the first time we have seen a war next door. There are certainly those here who remember that just as we joined NATO in 1999, the next day NATO decided to intervene in the Second Yugoslav War and even bombed Belgrade, and even then the question arose for Hungary: how to stay out of that war."



And, of course, we understand even the President of Ukraine, who is doing everything he can to involve as many European countries as possible in this war, because that is what he can hope to reduce or even avoid defeat. This is an Ukrainian point of view, it is in their interest. We must accept this with understanding, even if we remember well that they didn’t treat our Hungarians well.

We all remember that, but we are not throwing up now, because now is not the time for this, because the Ukrainians are in great trouble. We will talk about this later for sure."



"Its not about not to pay a few forints more for gas or oil, if we could help with this the Ukrainians. It’s not that we’re unwilling to wear another sweater at home in the evenings... It is about Hungary receiving both oil and gas through pipelines.

(...)

That’s why the Ukrainians cannot ask us to help them while destroying ourselves,

nor can they tell us how to help them when they are in trouble."



"The world has lost its mind.

(...)

I never thought that one day it would be necessary to write in the Hungarian constitution that the father is a man, and the mother is a woman.

I never thought it should be in the constitution that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and a woman.

(...)

Adults will be accountable for their lives, not before us, but before the Good God.

But children are a red line, we should not be allowed to deprive us of our right to raise our children.

That is why we must make it clear on Sunday: the mother is a woman, the father is a man, and that they keep hands away from our children!

We need to protect our families, we need to stop the gender madness that is clearly causing more and more trouble in our western neighborhood."