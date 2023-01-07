Western Escalation in Ukraine: Sending in Armor - But is it Too Little Too Late?

Update on Russian military operations in Ukraine for January 6, 2023:

- After over a week, the Western media continues talking about Ukraine’s HIMARS strike on assembled Russian troops;

- The focus on political optics inadvertently reveals the lack of strategic and tactical importance of this strike and highlights the lopsided nature of fighting against Ukraine;

- Russia possesses many times more means and opportunities to carry out such strikes and does so nearly daily;

- Western pundits are resorting to increasingly fantastical thinking to solve what they admit is Ukraine’s inability to defeat Russia;

- France has agreed to send an unspecified number of its aging AMX-10 RC light tanks;

- The light tanks are wheeled, have light armor, and will not be able to replace the main battle tanks Ukraine has lost over the last year of fighting;

- The US is contemplating sending Bradley infantry fighting vehicles - even less capable than France’s AMX-10 RC;

- Both Western systems will require special ammunition and maintenance provisions including shipping them to the Polish border each time they break down;

- The Western systems including future transfers of even main battle tanks do not address the real deficiency Ukraine suffers from - lack of artillery and long-range weapons that Russia has in abundance;

References:

Politico - Ukraine grinds down Russian morale with deadliest strike in the war:

https://www.politico.eu/article/ukraine-grinds-down-russian-morale-with-deadliest-strike-in-the-war/

Foreign Policy - Ukraine Needs Long-Range Firepower for Victory:

https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/01/04/ukraine-long-range-firepower-victory/

France24 - Macron promises 'first Western tanks' for Ukraine:

https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230104-macron-promises-first-western-tanks-for-ukraine

French Ministry of Defence - Defence Key Figures 2021 Edition:

https://www.defense.gouv.fr/sites/default/files/ministere-armees/Chiffres%20clés%20de%20la%20Défense%202021%20UK%20%28pdf%20version%20anglaise%29.pdf

Washington Post - U.S. edges closer to sending armored weaponry to Ukraine:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/01/04/ukraine-bradley-fighting-vehicle/

The Duran - Turkey, Syria coming together. Bolton fumes, wants Turkey out of NATO:

https://youtu.be/YjkjteDPwSQ

Al Jazeera - Turkey, Syria, Russia defence ministers hold talks in Moscow:

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/28/turkey-syria-russia-defence-ministers-hold-talks-in-moscow

Mirrored - The New Atlas