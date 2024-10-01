Mossad HQ in Tel Aviv, struck by Iranian missiles & leveled? 👍

The Mossad headquarters, located in Tel Aviv, which was struck by Iranian missiles, was leveled. (I added a question mark later, for this, for now ???.. Cynthia)

Ronen Bergman, New York Times correspondent: I felt a series of massive explosions near my home in northern Tel Aviv, close to the Mossad headquarters, the Foreign Intelligence Agency, and Unit 8200, the electronic intelligence agency. The whole house was shaking.