Geoengineering & Hellish Dreamscape Manipulation Commentary

Part 2:
https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/04/26/hellish-dreamscape-manipulation/
In Part 1 of Bartley's Commentaries on the Cosmic Wars, James discusses
Hellish Astral Dreamscape Manipulation and the Paul Bennewitz case and
why debunkers are still trying to debunk Bennewitz findings. This has to
do with ET Interest in Sandia Base.
In Part 2 James goes into the history of Sandia Base, its Connection to Area 51 and the ongoing interaction between deep black elements of the military-aerospace community and Aliens. James also talks about Sauron's Army being on the March in its various manifestations.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.