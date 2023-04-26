Create New Account
Geoengineering & Hellish Dreamscape Manipulation Commentary
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/04/26/hellish-dreamscape-manipulation/ In Part 1 of Bartley's Commentaries on the Cosmic Wars, James discusses Hellish Astral Dreamscape Manipulation and the Paul Bennewitz case and why debunkers are still trying to debunk Bennewitz findings. This has to do with ET Interest in Sandia Base.


In Part 2 James goes into the history of Sandia Base, its Connection to Area 51 and the ongoing interaction between deep black elements of the military-aerospace community and Aliens. James also talks about Sauron's Army being on the March in its various manifestations.

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringufodemonsnew world orderterraformingreptiliansagent orangedioxinballoonsalien abductioneast palestinemilab abductiongalactic coredeep blackunderwater basesastral dreamscapestage managed dreams

