THEY'RE SETTING UP THE NEXT ONE - AVIAN, COW, SQUIRREL, BADGER FLU?
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

Hold on tight! Yes my friends, these invisible mythical and magical little viruses are jumping all over everything now. They just happen to be hitting all the animals that we're "not supposed to eat!"

Just wait for the cricket virus. No, don't wait, because there WILL NEVER BE A DAMN CRICKET VIRUS!

Sources

Bird flu

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=DOaXdNxl0a8

Vaccines

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=GX32n0Vyk7c

Movie clips: Napoleon Dynamite, Falling Down, Dallas Buyer's Club

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

hoaxbird fluavian

