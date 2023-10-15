Create New Account
BIBI Urged Israeli Mercenaries To Return From Ukraine! A Big War In The Middle East Is Inevitable!
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Against the background of the Americans' statements that they are not going to engage in a direct military clash in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a step indicating that a big war in this region of the world with the participation of the United States will not be avoided. So on Friday evening, during a press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu made a very disturbing statement.......

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
warbenjamin netanyahuhezbollahanthony blinken

