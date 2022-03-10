How False Worship Takes Root: Judges 17 and 18

Judges chapter 17 and 18 record for us the experiments in false worship made by a named Micah and the Israelite tribe of Dan. In this section of Judges there are 6 lessons we can draw on how false worship can take root in our lives and our church.Hit the LIKE button 👍 to help more people see this messageQUESTION -- Have a question about This Message... Other Bible Questions... or Anything Else? Post in comments section of this video!-----Locate a UCG meeting near you------🎪 Find our podcast here:📚 Dig deeper into your bible with this helpful bible study guide:False worship stems from a false understanding of who and what God is… from replacing god’s instructions with ideas of our own… from searching for ministry who will tell us what we want to hear… from substituting lavish display for obedience… from using scripture to validate ideas of our own imagination… and from adding to what God says.From beginning to end God’s word tells us to be alert and on guard against false worship and false teaching. I hope this helps.Read this message on our blog: