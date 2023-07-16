Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shehzad Qazi, COO of China Beige Book International: The challenge of separating truth from fiction in Communist China is made tougher by Wall Street!
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
914 Subscribers
Shop now
11 views
Published Sunday

https://gettr.com/post/p2m3zutd68b

7/13/2023 【Hearing of the House Select Committee on the CCP】Shehzad Qazi, COO of China Beige Book International: The challenge of separating truth from fiction in Communist China is made tougher by Wall Street! Its China economic analysis is based almost exclusively on the CCP’s official data, making it a loudspeaker for Beijing's economic and political propaganda!

#CCP #decouple #economicwarfare #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods


7/13/2023 【美国众议院中共问题特设委员会听证会】中国经济褐皮书国际首席运营官谢赫扎德·卡齐：在中共国辨别真假的挑战是因华尔街变得更为棘手！华尔街对中共国经济的分析几乎全盘基于中共官方数据，成了北京经济乃至其政治宣传的扬声器！

#中共 #脱钩 #经济战 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket