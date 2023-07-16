https://gettr.com/post/p2m3zutd68b

7/13/2023 【Hearing of the House Select Committee on the CCP】Shehzad Qazi, COO of China Beige Book International: The challenge of separating truth from fiction in Communist China is made tougher by Wall Street! Its China economic analysis is based almost exclusively on the CCP’s official data, making it a loudspeaker for Beijing's economic and political propaganda!

#CCP #decouple #economicwarfare #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #GuoHasTheGoods





7/13/2023 【美国众议院中共问题特设委员会听证会】中国经济褐皮书国际首席运营官谢赫扎德·卡齐：在中共国辨别真假的挑战是因华尔街变得更为棘手！华尔街对中共国经济的分析几乎全盘基于中共官方数据，成了北京经济乃至其政治宣传的扬声器！

#中共 #脱钩 #经济战 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #郭文贵先生有证据





