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NUCLEAR EXPLOSIONS THROUGH THE YEARS
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34 views • May 10, 2020
I won't dignify them by calling them tests. How about poisoning the food supply at the base of the food chain before it becomes food? I don't care if it was intentional or not. What counts is the cumulative effect, of so many irresponsible acts that we have collectively done or allowed as a world culture. The explosions almost sound like a shouting match in a bar between a collection of drunks.
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