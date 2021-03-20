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AMMON BUNDY DESCRIBES HIS ARREST FOR SHOWING UP AT THE COURT HOUSE WITHOUT A MASK - PART 2
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30 views • March 20, 2021
Mirrored Video from Ammon Bundy
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to help others spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have started a channel to promote Steven D Kelley's content, research, knowledge, and mission who can be listened to at Truth Cat Radio.com, every Thursday night, 9:00PM EST. Please visit there also.
Ammon Bundy's Video -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5JElAKcZXA&;t=227s&ab_channel=AmmonBundy
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to help others spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have started a channel to promote Steven D Kelley's content, research, knowledge, and mission who can be listened to at Truth Cat Radio.com, every Thursday night, 9:00PM EST. Please visit there also.
Ammon Bundy's Video -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5JElAKcZXA&;t=227s&ab_channel=AmmonBundy
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