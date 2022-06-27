I didn't know there was gravity up in space on the Space Station

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Jim Crenshaw.You might say their world came crashing down. Look at them all have an oh shit moment and the dude on the far left is really reaching for it. The so called lady Astro not has be shoo him back. Hilarious. People see this and still think it is real.
Source: Pirate Pete.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vMFuGJ7Wsqjz/