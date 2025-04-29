Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 29 April 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of one tank brigade, two mechanised brigades, one assault regiment of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Miropolskoye, Turya, Sadki, Prokhody, Mogritsa, and Yunakovka (Sumy region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 205 troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, and six artillery guns. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

🚩 As a result of active operations, units of the Zapad Group of Forces liberated Doroshovka (Kharkov region).

🔥 Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Kupyansk, Nechvolodovka, Kamenka, Dvurechnaya, Moskovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), and Novomikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 240 troops, one tank, four motor vehicles, and three Western-made field artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were eliminated.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Malinovka, Ivanopolye, Chasov Yar, Minkovka, Petrovka, Grigorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Konstantinovka, and Dyleyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 250 troops, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle and one MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun. Two electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of one heavy mechanised brigade, two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, and one national guard brigade near Vladimirovka, Ulyanovka, Tarasovka, Zverevo, Novoekonomicheskoye, Alekseyevka, Mirolyubovka, Novoaleksandrovka, and Novaya Poltavka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 450 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and two artillery guns.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades of AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Poddubnoye, Zelenoye Pole, Bogatyr, Otradnoye, and Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 160 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one French-made 155-mm CAESAR self-propelled artillery system. One electronic warfare station and one ammunition depot were neutralised.

🔥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of two coastal defence brigades of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Novodanilovka, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Antonovka, Tokarevka, Sadovoye, and Veletenskoye (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 troops, three motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun. One electronic warfare station and military technical equipment and materiel depots were destroyed.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, a training centre of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, a UAV launch site, ammunition depots as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas.

💥 The Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.

🎯 Air defence units shot down seven U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 189 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy lost:

▫️ 662 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 54,368 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 605 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,081 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,553 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 24,238 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 34,718 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry