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U.S. Navy Introduces "Plant-Based Protein" Program Pushing "Vegetarian Meat Alternatives"
Food Forest Abundance
Food Forest Abundance
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153 views • August 22, 2022

Plant-based meat is a noble concept for those who can't or prefer not to eat meat. But is it as good as they tell you it is?

Many popular companies, like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, use chemical-intensive, petroleum-based conventional farming methods to harvest the millions of pounds of soybeans and other GMO crops needed to create their products.

Touted as an "environmentally-friendly" alternative to regular meat, these companies gloss over their own harsh environmental practices.

Be careful with your dietary choices - and remember that they always make an impact!

Click here to read more: https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/07/17/2023-ndaa-funds-plant-based-protein-pilot/

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foodforestabundancegrowingfreedomboycottfakemeat
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