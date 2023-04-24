Create New Account
Glenn Beck Offers Tucker Carlson a Job at TheBlaze, Questions How Fox News Survives Without Him
648 views
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago |
Glenn Beck Offers Tucker Carlson a Job at TheBlaze, Questions How Fox News Survives Without Him

 Could losing Tucker Carlson DESTROY Fox News?

In this clip, Glenn announces breaking news that may be the biggest story for media this year: Tucker Carlson is OUT at Fox News. Glenn and Stu speculate why the number one host may be leaving, where Tucker will go next, and the DISASTROUS consequences this could have for the cable channel. Could this DESTROY Fox News and be the end of the network...?


tucker carlson tonightglenn beckfox news parts ways

