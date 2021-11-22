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Today November 22, 1963, at 12:30 p.m. CST in Dallas, The Day The Earth Stood Still. Rest In Peace Mr President John F Kennedy.
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20 views • November 22, 2021
We Will Forever Remember Your Sacrifice, May You Look Down From Above And Continue To Guide Us As We Ring The Bell Of Freedom And Destroy Those Who Wish To Sacrifice Our Children, Way Of Life And Our World.
We The People
https://t.me/MistyG17
We The People
https://t.me/MistyG17
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