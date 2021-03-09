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Words From The Lord: "It's Winter, No it's Summer"!! First Fruits "Bride With Me"!! "MOSES Coming Back?"!!! - "HOW EUROPE WILL COME TO AN END" - "The New York Earthquake and Tsunami"
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163 views • March 09, 2021
Its winter, No its summer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PvimBuLAmw
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordmarch82021.pdf
1 Corinthians 10:21
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Corinthians+10%3A21&;version=NASB
Record warmth and severe storms to impact the US this week
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/08/weather/record-warmth-severe-storms-forecast/index.html
Word and Words of Knowledge from the Lord
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmKdaw4fGt8
MORE BEAUTIFUL WORDS FROM OUR LORD FOUND IN DAWNE'S PROPHECY LETTER FOR TODAY, MARCH 7, 2021`
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dq1xyaV_EkA
LEAN ON THE LORD March 7,2021 JUNE REINKE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rFD_ofOHsw
HOW EUROPE WILL COME TO AN END AS A NATION IN THE LAST DAYS!!**MUST WATCH AND SHARE**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zDT7CSaxCc
The New York Earthquake and Tsunami – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/the-new-york-earthquake-and-tsunami-anno-domini-144k/
The Dragon And His Beasts Came, But They Were All Gone! HalleluYah! – Humbled for Service
https://444prophecynews.com/the-dragon-and-his-beasts-came-but-they-were-all-gone-halleluyah-humbled-for-service/
Florida. Earthquakes. Asteroids. – Stormwatcher
https://444prophecynews.com/florida-earthquakes-asteroids-stormwatcher/
God will take care of you through the DARKEST day..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRur-E-tWMk
___________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PvimBuLAmw
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordmarch82021.pdf
1 Corinthians 10:21
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Corinthians+10%3A21&;version=NASB
Record warmth and severe storms to impact the US this week
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/08/weather/record-warmth-severe-storms-forecast/index.html
Word and Words of Knowledge from the Lord
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmKdaw4fGt8
MORE BEAUTIFUL WORDS FROM OUR LORD FOUND IN DAWNE'S PROPHECY LETTER FOR TODAY, MARCH 7, 2021`
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dq1xyaV_EkA
LEAN ON THE LORD March 7,2021 JUNE REINKE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rFD_ofOHsw
HOW EUROPE WILL COME TO AN END AS A NATION IN THE LAST DAYS!!**MUST WATCH AND SHARE**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zDT7CSaxCc
The New York Earthquake and Tsunami – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/the-new-york-earthquake-and-tsunami-anno-domini-144k/
The Dragon And His Beasts Came, But They Were All Gone! HalleluYah! – Humbled for Service
https://444prophecynews.com/the-dragon-and-his-beasts-came-but-they-were-all-gone-halleluyah-humbled-for-service/
Florida. Earthquakes. Asteroids. – Stormwatcher
https://444prophecynews.com/florida-earthquakes-asteroids-stormwatcher/
God will take care of you through the DARKEST day..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRur-E-tWMk
___________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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