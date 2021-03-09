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Words From The Lord: "It's Winter, No it's Summer"!! First Fruits "Bride With Me"!! "MOSES Coming Back?"!!! - "HOW EUROPE WILL COME TO AN END" - "The New York Earthquake and Tsunami"
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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163 views • March 09, 2021
Its winter, No its summer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PvimBuLAmw
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordmarch82021.pdf

1 Corinthians 10:21
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=1+Corinthians+10%3A21&;version=NASB

Record warmth and severe storms to impact the US this week
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/08/weather/record-warmth-severe-storms-forecast/index.html

Word and Words of Knowledge from the Lord
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmKdaw4fGt8

MORE BEAUTIFUL WORDS FROM OUR LORD FOUND IN DAWNE'S PROPHECY LETTER FOR TODAY, MARCH 7, 2021`
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dq1xyaV_EkA

LEAN ON THE LORD March 7,2021 JUNE REINKE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9rFD_ofOHsw

HOW EUROPE WILL COME TO AN END AS A NATION IN THE LAST DAYS!!**MUST WATCH AND SHARE**
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zDT7CSaxCc

The New York Earthquake and Tsunami – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/the-new-york-earthquake-and-tsunami-anno-domini-144k/

The Dragon And His Beasts Came, But They Were All Gone! HalleluYah! – Humbled for Service
https://444prophecynews.com/the-dragon-and-his-beasts-came-but-they-were-all-gone-halleluyah-humbled-for-service/

Florida. Earthquakes. Asteroids. – Stormwatcher
https://444prophecynews.com/florida-earthquakes-asteroids-stormwatcher/

God will take care of you through the DARKEST day..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRur-E-tWMk
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Keywords
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