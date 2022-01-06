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Interview: The Only Choice Left - Slavery or Freedom
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221 views • January 06, 2022
Catherine Austin Fitts has spent decades exposing corruption and fraud within the
banking industry and government, and corruption and fraud are driving forces in the
COVID pandemic.
In this video they explore the hidden agenda and topics such as how to fight mandates, vaccine injury, central banks, social credit, Rothschild and much more.
Sources:
mercola.com
article = https://mega.nz/file/RptyFaCa#X1acc35d8yR7gNRw3GrNibpvVB7KxmTf5elxQPRWGow
transcript = https://mega.nz/file/I09mkC4b#f_cOgmxz9_eXvQMsQXQd2op2plxbIbOowoFjXhyy02M
https://www.instagram.com/drmercola/
https://mewe.com/p/dr.josephmercola
https://parler.com/main.php#/user/Drmercola
https://t.me/DoctorMercola
https://www.mercola.com/snapchat.htm
https://rumble.com/user/Mercola
https://home.solari.com/coming-thursday-2nd-quarter-2020-wrap-up-the-injection-fraud-a-sane-persons-guidebook-to-the-global-pandemic-part-i-with-jon-rappoport/
https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804
original video date: 2021-11-14
banking industry and government, and corruption and fraud are driving forces in the
COVID pandemic.
In this video they explore the hidden agenda and topics such as how to fight mandates, vaccine injury, central banks, social credit, Rothschild and much more.
Sources:
mercola.com
article = https://mega.nz/file/RptyFaCa#X1acc35d8yR7gNRw3GrNibpvVB7KxmTf5elxQPRWGow
transcript = https://mega.nz/file/I09mkC4b#f_cOgmxz9_eXvQMsQXQd2op2plxbIbOowoFjXhyy02M
https://www.instagram.com/drmercola/
https://mewe.com/p/dr.josephmercola
https://parler.com/main.php#/user/Drmercola
https://t.me/DoctorMercola
https://www.mercola.com/snapchat.htm
https://rumble.com/user/Mercola
https://home.solari.com/coming-thursday-2nd-quarter-2020-wrap-up-the-injection-fraud-a-sane-persons-guidebook-to-the-global-pandemic-part-i-with-jon-rappoport/
https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804
original video date: 2021-11-14
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