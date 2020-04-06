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COVID19 Update: Prophecy Coming Alive Before Your Eyes!
End Time Survivors
End Time Survivors
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62 views • April 06, 2020
This video provides an important overview of the the COVID19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic that is threatening the whole world, and how it relates to Bible prophecy. While Jesus said that pestilences would be one of the "beginning of sorrows", he also made it clear that the end would NOT be quite yet. Something much worse would follow these End Time developments. People desperately want to see the COVID pandemic solved and this would be a good thing. But how desperate are people to understand and prepare for a far more sinister reality than coronavirus, predicted to hit the world afterwards? This video takes people on a journey through announcements and predictions we made as early as October, 2019 and in videos released in the months after. What we said in these videos is getting clearer and truer each day: the question is, what are you going to do about it?
Keywords
bible prophecyend timeslast dayswars and rumors of warswuhanprophecy in the newssigns of the timesendtimesurvivorsend time survivorstraining for end timesapocalyptic moviespreparing for the last dayscoronaviruschina outbreaknovel coronavirusjesus and prophecy2019-ncov viruscovid19covid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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