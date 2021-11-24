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AMAZING VIDEO: This Man Documents His Awakening As He's Showing The 9/11 Evidence That Woke Him Up (2013)
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60 views • November 24, 2021
This Man Documents His Awakening As He's Showing The 9/11 Evidence That Woke Him Up.
I watched this back in I believe 2012 or 2013, and remember experiencing the roller coaster of feelings that I had when I first woke up between 1993 and 2001. The information wasn't as plentiful then so it took a good while for me to fully wake up and accept everything.
#911 #TheGreatAwakening #RedPill
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
I watched this back in I believe 2012 or 2013, and remember experiencing the roller coaster of feelings that I had when I first woke up between 1993 and 2001. The information wasn't as plentiful then so it took a good while for me to fully wake up and accept everything.
#911 #TheGreatAwakening #RedPill
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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