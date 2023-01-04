YOU CAN BUY A YEARS WORTH OF FOOD RIGHT NOW FOR ONE MONTHS RENT. PAY BILLS OR BUY PREPS?

That's what I'm saying. There's only a certain amount of time to make a certain amount of money for most people... do you use that money to stay up to date with bills for things you'll run out of time before you ever pay for(house, car, etc) and will be confiscated at some point either way or do you start spending that money on what you know you'll need going forward into this new, agenda filled, adventure... when the economy crashes, no one is paying for shit anyway. Do you want to be standing there w goods in your hands or a stack of receipts? How are yall feeling about this? Not trying to be a bum here but at a certain point, who cares about these assholes and what they thinkni owe em? This is about survival at best... anyway, lol, what say you guys? Hit meeeeee! [email protected]