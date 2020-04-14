China moves warships & an Aircraft Carrier to Taiwan after COVID19 Crippled the USS Roosevelt!!

China takes advantage of USS Roosevelt being crippled by coronavirus and threatens Taiwan with aircraft carrier and warship strike group as it increases military presence in the disputed region!

Liaoning, China's first operational aircraft carrier, and five warships passed through Miyako Strait Saturday

The ship sailed in waters on Taiwan's east coast and then into seas to south of Taiwan, carrying out exercises

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the carrier group's progress throughout as it conducted its drills in the area

USS Roosevelt and USS Reagan are only two US carriers in Pacific, but both are docked due to coronavirus

Without the presence of the two US aircraft carriers in the region, China effectively has free range in the area

China and Taiwan have long-standing dispute over island's legal status with Chinese government considering Taiwan part of its territory; however, many Taiwanese consider the territory a separate nation!