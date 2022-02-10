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ESPN Talent Discuss Toxic Workplace in Explosive Undercover Footage 'Just Blatantly Racist Sht'
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11 views • February 10, 2022
ESPN On-Air Talent Discuss Toxic Workplace Environment in Whistleblower’s Explosive Undercover Footage: ‘Just Blatantly Racist Sh*t’
• Whistleblower-recorded audio and video show numerous ESPN employees discussing what they see as a toxic, racist workplace environment which directly contradicts the image that ESPN tries to project.
• In one clip, a black studio operator discusses, “the racial shit that happens in here all the time.” In another clip, a black woman working as an audio communications specialist says “that’s not how it is” when addressing the difference between ESPN’s workplace environment and social justice image.
• On-air talent Alyson Lang, who covers the SEC for ESPN: “I know the comments that have been made to me at work and the conversations that have been had in front of me at work, like, I mean just blatantly racist sh*t. Just blatantly, like, complaining to me that we have three white hosts, and I’m like, ‘What do you want me- do you want me to leave?’”
• On-air talent Matt Schick, who’s been with ESPN since 2012, said, “It has different connotations now,” when talking about what it’s like to tell people he works for ESPN. In the next soundbite, he calls ESPN, “a global entity of forced thought.”
• The whistleblower, ESPN Studio Operator Trevor Adams, sent a company-wide email outlining these concerns and was subsequently identified by the company as a “threat” which resulted in law enforcement being sent to his home. He was terminated soon after an attempt from Project Veritas to obtain a comment from Human Resources.
[CHARLOTTE, NC– Feb 8, 2022] Undercover footage recorded at ESPN published by Project Veritas on Tuesday revealed what appears to be a workplace environment full of toxic racist tension.
In one clip, a black studio operator discusses, “the racial sh*t that happens in here all the time.” In another clip, a black woman working as an audio communications specialist says, “that’s not how it is” when addressing the difference between ESPN’s workplace environment and social justice image.
The footage was obtained by former ESPN Studio Operator, Trevor Adams, who previously sent a companywide email airing these concerns, and others shared by his coworkers, about the problematic workplace environment.
Surveillance footage outside of Adams’ home shows local law enforcement arriving at the request of ESPN which flagged him as a security threat two days after that his email was sent. During the interaction with law enforcement, they confirmed that they were sent by the company as a result of the email.
Adams was surprised by the reaction from ESPN given the amount of support he received from coworkers. “A lot of people were cheering me on. A lot of people said, ‘We’re glad you sent this. We hope something comes of it. We don’t think it will, but we’re glad that finally someone spoke up.’”
A black woman working as a lead audio communications specialist who said, “that’s not how it is” when addressing the difference between ESPN’s workplace environment and social justice image, is also seen on footage offering her support for Adams.
“From my experience, especially with the discrimination and the racism. I think he’s [Trevor Adams] just trying to shine light on a bigger situation, and I said, ‘I’ll back him.’ I wanted to do what he did, but I know if I would have done that, I would have been fired.’”
ESPN has not yet responded to Project Veritas’ request for comment.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vufrs4-espn-talent-discuss-toxic-workplace-in-explosive-undercover-footage-just-bl.html
• Whistleblower-recorded audio and video show numerous ESPN employees discussing what they see as a toxic, racist workplace environment which directly contradicts the image that ESPN tries to project.
• In one clip, a black studio operator discusses, “the racial shit that happens in here all the time.” In another clip, a black woman working as an audio communications specialist says “that’s not how it is” when addressing the difference between ESPN’s workplace environment and social justice image.
• On-air talent Alyson Lang, who covers the SEC for ESPN: “I know the comments that have been made to me at work and the conversations that have been had in front of me at work, like, I mean just blatantly racist sh*t. Just blatantly, like, complaining to me that we have three white hosts, and I’m like, ‘What do you want me- do you want me to leave?’”
• On-air talent Matt Schick, who’s been with ESPN since 2012, said, “It has different connotations now,” when talking about what it’s like to tell people he works for ESPN. In the next soundbite, he calls ESPN, “a global entity of forced thought.”
• The whistleblower, ESPN Studio Operator Trevor Adams, sent a company-wide email outlining these concerns and was subsequently identified by the company as a “threat” which resulted in law enforcement being sent to his home. He was terminated soon after an attempt from Project Veritas to obtain a comment from Human Resources.
[CHARLOTTE, NC– Feb 8, 2022] Undercover footage recorded at ESPN published by Project Veritas on Tuesday revealed what appears to be a workplace environment full of toxic racist tension.
In one clip, a black studio operator discusses, “the racial sh*t that happens in here all the time.” In another clip, a black woman working as an audio communications specialist says, “that’s not how it is” when addressing the difference between ESPN’s workplace environment and social justice image.
The footage was obtained by former ESPN Studio Operator, Trevor Adams, who previously sent a companywide email airing these concerns, and others shared by his coworkers, about the problematic workplace environment.
Surveillance footage outside of Adams’ home shows local law enforcement arriving at the request of ESPN which flagged him as a security threat two days after that his email was sent. During the interaction with law enforcement, they confirmed that they were sent by the company as a result of the email.
Adams was surprised by the reaction from ESPN given the amount of support he received from coworkers. “A lot of people were cheering me on. A lot of people said, ‘We’re glad you sent this. We hope something comes of it. We don’t think it will, but we’re glad that finally someone spoke up.’”
A black woman working as a lead audio communications specialist who said, “that’s not how it is” when addressing the difference between ESPN’s workplace environment and social justice image, is also seen on footage offering her support for Adams.
“From my experience, especially with the discrimination and the racism. I think he’s [Trevor Adams] just trying to shine light on a bigger situation, and I said, ‘I’ll back him.’ I wanted to do what he did, but I know if I would have done that, I would have been fired.’”
ESPN has not yet responded to Project Veritas’ request for comment.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vufrs4-espn-talent-discuss-toxic-workplace-in-explosive-undercover-footage-just-bl.html
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