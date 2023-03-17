Crossing Over: A Kingdom of Priests

The Almighty promised Israel at Mount Sinai that they would be a kingdom of priests, but it never came to fruition. The Scriptures show how He will keep His promise... and seeing how may change your life forever! Remember, He always keeps His promises!
