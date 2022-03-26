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X22 Report B 03. 26. 22.
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539 views • March 26, 2022
Ep. 2735b - Maximum Transparency, Indictments Coming, Who Has Full Control?
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The [DS] is now being brought to where the patriots want them. With each lie, with each censorship, the narrative will be impossible to maintain. The people are now seeing the truth, Trump and the patriots are in control. Soon there will be maximum transparency, the people will see all the crimes. The [DS] is now being eradicated, soon the [DS] and the D's will cease to exist.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS] is now being brought to where the patriots want them. With each lie, with each censorship, the narrative will be impossible to maintain. The people are now seeing the truth, Trump and the patriots are in control. Soon there will be maximum transparency, the people will see all the crimes. The [DS] is now being eradicated, soon the [DS] and the D's will cease to exist.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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