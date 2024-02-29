Create New Account
Decentralize.TV - Episode 34, Feb 29, 2024 - LODE project tokenizes physical gold and silver in new cryptocurrency ecosystem – an interview with Ian Richard Toews
DecentralizeTV
Published 15 hours ago

 Visit LODE.one for full details on LODE, a fascinating project that has constructed a cryptocurrency ecosystem backed by physical, audited silver and gold deposits. LODE AGX and AUX coin can be exchanged for physical gold and silver, and every LODE AGX or AUX coin is traceable to a specific, serialized gold or silver bar.

