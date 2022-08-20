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Return to Nuremberg: Never Again, Allow Anyone to Violate the Rights of the Human Subject
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
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45 views • August 20, 2022

"When the judges of the military tribunal against leading medical officers in the Nazi administration passed their verdict, they issued what has become known as the Nuremberg Code. Since then, the court laid out 10 basic principles, which must be observed to satisfy moral, ethical, and legal concepts. Informed consent and the right to opt out are two principles of the Nuremberg Code." "Today, the entire world population is being forced to participate in a terrifying medical experiment, the outcome of which we already know is going to be tragic. All nations must stand up and reproclaim the historic declaration that was issued 75 years ago to prevent and ban barbarism forever from our world."


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