6/29/26 TRUMP: SCOTUS BOOMS, APL/MKULTRA HEARINGS & HOUSE BLOCKADE, HEGSETH/DEW LASERS, VZ KIDS MISSING!!

6/29/26 Today, President Trump was blocked by our captured SCOTUS but the SAVE AMERICA ACT & the Will of We, the people, will not be stopped! Rep. Anna Paulina Luna attempts House legislative Blockade until Save Act passed & is threatened by globalist puppet Speaker Johnson! Meanwhile, Rep. APL also pushes forward the Mk Ultra Hearings, quietly rescheduled to begin tomorrow morning! ALSO: VZ children are being trafficked after the earthquakes- CGI/Silsby/Haiti 2.0. And so much more!! Pray, TAKE ACTION, America! America 250 Needs YOU! WE ARE FREE!





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SCOTUS Rules that sweeping Geo-fencing warrants violate 4th Amendment protection against illegal searches!

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/29/supreme-court-geofence-warrants-case-decision





SCOTUS Rules POTUS CAN remove any federal agency official under Executive branch authority:

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/06/29/supreme-court-rules-6-3-that-president-can-remove-any-agency-head-in-executive-branch/





Promethean Action: Nixon’s Revenge: Trump Just Ended the Kissinger Doctrine - And Britain Knows It 6/29/26:

https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-monday-brief-nixons-revenge-trump-just-ended-the-kissinger-doctrine-and-britain-knows-it-june-29-2026/





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