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6/29/26 TRUMP: SCOTUS BOOMS, APL/MKULTRA HEARINGS & HOUSE BLOCKADE, HEGSETH/DEW LASERS, VZ KIDS MISSING!!
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6/29/26 Today, President Trump was blocked by our captured SCOTUS but the SAVE AMERICA ACT & the Will of We, the people, will not be stopped! Rep. Anna Paulina Luna attempts House legislative Blockade until Save Act passed & is threatened by globalist puppet Speaker Johnson! Meanwhile, Rep. APL also pushes forward the Mk Ultra Hearings, quietly rescheduled to begin tomorrow morning! ALSO: VZ children are being trafficked after the earthquakes- CGI/Silsby/Haiti 2.0. And so much more!! Pray, TAKE ACTION, America! America 250 Needs YOU! WE ARE FREE!


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Get Out & Celebrate America 250!!

https://america250.org/

Look up Your Local Events!


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Want Election Integrity? VOLUNTEER:

https://www.electionintegritynetwork.org/


Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/


ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/


SCOTUS Rules that sweeping Geo-fencing warrants violate 4th Amendment protection against illegal searches!

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/29/supreme-court-geofence-warrants-case-decision


SCOTUS Rules POTUS CAN remove any federal agency official under Executive branch authority:

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/06/29/supreme-court-rules-6-3-that-president-can-remove-any-agency-head-in-executive-branch/


Promethean Action: Nixon’s Revenge: Trump Just Ended the Kissinger Doctrine - And Britain Knows It 6/29/26:

https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-monday-brief-nixons-revenge-trump-just-ended-the-kissinger-doctrine-and-britain-knows-it-june-29-2026/


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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36ubQakd258


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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