6/29/26 TRUMP: SCOTUS BOOMS, APL/MKULTRA HEARINGS & HOUSE BLOCKADE, HEGSETH/DEW LASERS, VZ KIDS MISSING!!

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6/29/26 Today, President Trump was blocked by our captured SCOTUS but the SAVE AMERICA ACT & the Will of We, the people, will not be stopped! Rep. Anna Paulina Luna attempts House legislative Blockade until Save Act passed & is threatened by globalist puppet Speaker Johnson! Meanwhile, Rep. APL also pushes forward the Mk Ultra Hearings, quietly rescheduled to begin tomorrow morning! ALSO: VZ children are being trafficked after the earthquakes- CGI/Silsby/Haiti 2.0. And so much more!! Pray, TAKE ACTION, America! America 250 Needs YOU! WE ARE FREE!
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Get Out & Celebrate America 250!!
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TAKE ACTION!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
Thune: 202-224-2321
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ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!
SCOTUS Rules that sweeping Geo-fencing warrants violate 4th Amendment protection against illegal searches!
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jun/29/supreme-court-geofence-warrants-case-decision
SCOTUS Rules POTUS CAN remove any federal agency official under Executive branch authority:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2026/06/29/supreme-court-rules-6-3-that-president-can-remove-any-agency-head-in-executive-branch/
Promethean Action: Nixon’s Revenge: Trump Just Ended the Kissinger Doctrine - And Britain Knows It 6/29/26:
https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-monday-brief-nixons-revenge-trump-just-ended-the-kissinger-doctrine-and-britain-knows-it-june-29-2026/
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36ubQakd258
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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
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WE ARE FREE !!