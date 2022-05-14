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RUSSIA CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE THE PROVOCATION OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE IN THE MARIUPOL DRAMA THEATER
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40 views • May 14, 2022
The Investigative Committee of Russia continues to study the materials obtained as a result of the work carried out on the territory of the Mariupol Drama Theater.
A whole archive of evidence has already been accumulated confirming that Ukrainian militants detonated an explosion with civilians in the premises on the territory of the cultural object.
The video shows only a small part of the work of Russian specialists.
A whole archive of evidence has already been accumulated confirming that Ukrainian militants detonated an explosion with civilians in the premises on the territory of the cultural object.
The video shows only a small part of the work of Russian specialists.
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