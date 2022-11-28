https://gnews.org/articles/535175

Summary：11/23/2022 Former chief of staff at the National Security Council Fred Fleitz: TikTok is CCP’s Trojan horse surveillance program. Drones made by CCP are an enormous security threat. To dominate the world, CCP uses every political, economic, espionage, electronic method to knock the US off. CCP is not playing by the rules, it’s an adversary.



