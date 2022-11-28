Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TikTok Is CCP’s Trojan Horse Surveillance Program
19 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Monday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/535175

Summary：11/23/2022 Former chief of staff at the National Security Council Fred Fleitz: TikTok is CCP’s Trojan horse surveillance program. Drones made by CCP are an enormous security threat. To dominate the world, CCP uses every political, economic, espionage, electronic method to knock the US off. CCP is not playing by the rules, it’s an adversary.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket