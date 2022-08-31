Tucker Carlson on the Dramatic Rise in Death Rates Amongst the Young and Fit after Covid jab

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https://gnews.org/post/p1f7dc87f
08/26/2022 Tucker Carlson: Data show the positive link between the Covid vaccine and the death rates among young people. Moreover, researchers found that the Covid vaccine had a significant enhancing effect on unexplained mortality