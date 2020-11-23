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Moth Queen - Misery Marsh and Worm Pit
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2 views • November 23, 2020
Composed and recorded by Moth Queen 2020. © All rights reserved.
Dëzmyra has returned to the Azèrvelt only to find Flor-Anyl Valley degenerate to Misery Marsh! The land is engulfed in perpetual grey mist, blood-soaked rivers and foul creatures. She attempts to find the entrance but falls into the worm pit, a vile culvert of carnivorous parasites. She uses her light sword to fight her way out, but she is not alone in the endeavor!
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
Dëzmyra has returned to the Azèrvelt only to find Flor-Anyl Valley degenerate to Misery Marsh! The land is engulfed in perpetual grey mist, blood-soaked rivers and foul creatures. She attempts to find the entrance but falls into the worm pit, a vile culvert of carnivorous parasites. She uses her light sword to fight her way out, but she is not alone in the endeavor!
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
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