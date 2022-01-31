Are there ravening Wolves in the Churches?

When Christ first started his Ministry, a scribe said he would follow him wherever he goes.Luke 9:58 And Jesus said unto him, Foxes have holes, and birds of the air have nests; but the Son of man hath not where to lay his head.It is reported in the Gospel that while Jesus was on the Cross, he saw his mother and the Apostle John and uttered these words:John 19:26 ... Woman, behold thy son!27 Then saith he to the disciple, Behold thy mother! And from that hour that disciple took her unto his own home.Unlike Gospel Millionaires who have accumulated several Million Dollars Mansions all over the place, Jesus started his Ministry without a home and before he died on the Cross he still did not have a house, he told his mother to go live with the Apostle John.Watch these Videos:A Multi-Millionaire or Billionaire Pastor?Not the Vaccine, did you take the real Mark of the Beast?Luke 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time.6 And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it.7 If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine.Christ taught to rather have Treasures in Heaven instead of having earthly riches. To a rich man he recommended to sell his possessions to give not to himself or to his Disciples but to the poor and then to follow him:Matthew 19:21Jesus said unto him, If thou wilt be perfect, go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have treasure in heaven: and come and follow me.Mark 10:25It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.Matthew 6:19 Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal:20 But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal:It should also be noted that prior to a Sabbath Day, Jesus did not have in store any food for his Disciples and as they were hungry they ate corn from a field.Luke 6:1And it came to pass on the second sabbath after the first, that he went through the corn fields; and his disciples plucked the ears of corn, and did eat, rubbing them in their hands.Tribute Collectors asked the Apostle Peter if his master does not pay the Double Drachmas Tax. Jesus did not have silver of gold to pay, he said to Peter he would find in the mouth of a fish a four drachma coin.Matthew 17:27Notwithstanding, lest we should offend them, go thou to the sea, and cast an hook, and take up the fish that first cometh up; and when thou hast opened his mouth, thou shalt find a piece of money: that take, and give unto them for me and thee.When Christ sent his twelve disciples to preach the Gospel, he did not give them money for their journey, he even told them not to bring money or food but to solely rely on the generosity and hospitality of whosoever would give them food and provide lodging. Christ also appointed seventy other disciples and also sent them to preach the Gospel and gave them the same recommendation.Luke 9:1 Then he called his twelve disciples together, and gave them power and authority over all devils, and to cure diseases.2 And he sent them to preach the kingdom of God, and to heal the sick.3 And he said unto them, Take nothing for your journey, neither staves, nor scrip, neither bread, neither money; neither have two coats apiece.4 And whatsoever house ye enter into, there abide, and thence depart.Luke 10:3 Go your ways: behold, I send you forth as lambs among wolves.4 Carry neither purse, nor scrip, nor shoes: and salute no man by the way.5 And into whatsoever house ye enter, first say, Peace be to this house.6 And if the son of peace be there, your peace shall rest upon it: if not, it shall turn to you again.7 And in the same house remain, eating and drinking such things as they give: for the labourer is worthy of his hire. Go not from house to house.Matthew 6:25 Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not the life more than meat, and the body than raiment?Matthew 6:31 Therefore take no thought, saying, What shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed?32 (For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) for your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things.33 But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.34 Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.