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Space Arks and the Arriving ET Seeders
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141 views • March 27, 2022
Michael Salla.
This is a Short Film/Trailer for the upcoming April 9, 2022 Webinar: "ET Seeders, Space Arks and the Great Reveal". Covers origins of ancient space arks used in past Earth catastrophes, the planetary evacuation of Mars, how the arks have been hidden throughout our solar system, how a plan for the Seeders to publicly emerge in the 1970s were sabotaged by a Luciferian alliance, how the arks are activating all over the Earth with the arrival of extraterrestrial Seeder races, and much more.
Heartfelt thanks to my incredibly talented wife, Angelika Whitecliff, for creating this video and assisting me with its narration.
Michael Salla, Ph.D.
Webinar Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D0xZpB61SeGTzxpgSNh-4Q
Past Webinars available at: https://vimeo.com/michaelsalla/vod_pages
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzw0iUjJNLY
This is a Short Film/Trailer for the upcoming April 9, 2022 Webinar: "ET Seeders, Space Arks and the Great Reveal". Covers origins of ancient space arks used in past Earth catastrophes, the planetary evacuation of Mars, how the arks have been hidden throughout our solar system, how a plan for the Seeders to publicly emerge in the 1970s were sabotaged by a Luciferian alliance, how the arks are activating all over the Earth with the arrival of extraterrestrial Seeder races, and much more.
Heartfelt thanks to my incredibly talented wife, Angelika Whitecliff, for creating this video and assisting me with its narration.
Michael Salla, Ph.D.
Webinar Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D0xZpB61SeGTzxpgSNh-4Q
Past Webinars available at: https://vimeo.com/michaelsalla/vod_pages
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzw0iUjJNLY
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