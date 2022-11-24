Create New Account
Remembering the Goodness of God
His Kingdom Prophecy
Copyright © Doug Addison.Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/remembering-the-goodness-of-god/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "I have a prophetic word of encouragement and direction this week to bring a major shift in your life!

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I go into detail about how to align with God for what’s just ahead. It’s remembering the goodness of God also known as the “Rock of Remembrance” message."

healingretiredoug addisonspirit connectioninlight connectiondrink of refreshmentfinancial boost

