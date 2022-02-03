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0202-2022-WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF YOUR PEDIATRICIAN REFUSED TO SEE YOUR CHILD?
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76 views • February 03, 2022
Lynn and Steph discuss information on a medical service outside of the traditional system most people are using. Find out an alternative one family found after their pediatrician refused to see their unvaxxed child and RHSUSA.com. Also find out about our newest Plasma Energy Solution formula, Never Ending Plasma Energy Magnesium and why you would want to make a one-time purchase of that. Hint: what if you went to get some supplements at your favorite box store and watched someone ahead of you scoop all ten bottles of supplements, one of which you have hoped to add to your supplement supply. Don’t forget about our February 2022 special where you can buy one get one free of all our products. https://plasmaenergysolution.com
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE INFORMATIVE REPORTS ABOUT PLASMA ENERGY CLICK THIS LINK https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=2863
Be sure to visit our website: https://plasmaenergysolution.com. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Be sure to look for our monthly specials. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others.
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
TO GET ACCESS TO OUR FREE INFORMATIVE REPORTS ABOUT PLASMA ENERGY CLICK THIS LINK https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=2863
Be sure to visit our website: https://plasmaenergysolution.com. If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Be sure to look for our monthly specials. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others.
Disclaimer:
It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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