© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Clinton Trained the Very Fighters Who Took Out Haiti's President [17.07.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • July 17, 2021
'Follow The Fucking Money' - #Pedophilia #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...
JUST YESTERDAY, as I predicted, Haiti just received 500,000 doses of vacaseen. There is always more to the story. The Pentagram has admitted that 3 of the Colombian mercenaries were trained by the US government. Specifically, I believe they are referring to "Plan Colombia", started by Bill Clinton. The package originally included 1.3 B in aid and 500 mil. personnel to train their fighters. It was originally to fight the dr. ugh cartels, but what are the odds. Even the ages of the fighters fall inline with the inception of the program 20 years ago.
VotingFemale on Twitter: "Save these Bill Clinton Epstein Pics... The rate Google is going disappearing them, they'll be worth money someday"
https://tinyurl.com/54sst8x4
https://twitter.com/votingfemaie/status/1148782816618065921
3,473 views Premiered 7 hours ago
EntertheStars - 99K subscribers
https://youtu.be/D0CLIE4P1h8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0CLIE4P1h8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
JUST YESTERDAY, as I predicted, Haiti just received 500,000 doses of vacaseen. There is always more to the story. The Pentagram has admitted that 3 of the Colombian mercenaries were trained by the US government. Specifically, I believe they are referring to "Plan Colombia", started by Bill Clinton. The package originally included 1.3 B in aid and 500 mil. personnel to train their fighters. It was originally to fight the dr. ugh cartels, but what are the odds. Even the ages of the fighters fall inline with the inception of the program 20 years ago.
VotingFemale on Twitter: "Save these Bill Clinton Epstein Pics... The rate Google is going disappearing them, they'll be worth money someday"
https://tinyurl.com/54sst8x4
https://twitter.com/votingfemaie/status/1148782816618065921
3,473 views Premiered 7 hours ago
EntertheStars - 99K subscribers
https://youtu.be/D0CLIE4P1h8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0CLIE4P1h8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.