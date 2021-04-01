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Operation Fast and Furious: The Forgotten History of the ATF's Notorious Gunwalking Scandal
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32 views • April 01, 2021
On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Dave and Sam talk about Operation Fast and Furious. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/operation-fast-and-furious-atf-gunwalking-scandal-forgotten-history
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
The ATF isn’t all bad. In fact, they had a policy of letting illegal gun purchases go between 2006 and 2011. It ended up getting U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry killed on December 14, 2010, and let Mexican criminals get enough guns that they were found at over 150 crime scenes where Mexican citizens were either killed or maimed. And some of the guns were used in the November 2015 terrorist attack in Paris at the Bataclan. But other than that, it turned out just fine.
(In case you’re not picking up on it, we’re laying on the sarcasm very thick right now.)
You probably know what was officially called “Project Gunrunner” as “Operation Fast and Furious.” Started under George W. Bush, this ATF policy audaciously grew under President Obama and became indicative of the perceived attack on American gun owners by both policy makers and their friends in the establishment media.
It’s one of many scandals of the Obama Administration that was never given as much press attention as, for example, Russia buying Facebook ads about NoFap and Pizzagate. Given that the guns run by the ATF were allowed to kill hundreds and that subsequent Congressional investigations resulted in Eric Holder, President Obama’s Attorney General, becoming the first sitting cabinet member to be held in criminal contempt of Congress ever, this is shocking. At least for anyone still under the illusion that the establishment media is a fair and impartial source of information.
It is a sad truth that in our world today, there are very few actual journalists. While conservatives, libertarians and patriots tend to chafe at the mere mention of journalists, it’s worth noting that independent journalists – those not in thrall to big business and big government – fulfill an extremely valuable function of telling the truth and uncovering corruption. Case in point: The Fast and Furious scandal was broken by two independent journalists: David Codrea of The War on Guns and the late Mike Vanderboegh (who holds the distinct honor of being denounced by both Bill Clinton and the Southern Poverty Law Center) of Sipsey Street Irregulars.
Indeed, when ATF agents at Clean Up ATF sought a way to secure protection for their whistleblowers, it was Codrea and Vanderboegh who put them in touch with Senator Grassley. Sharyl Attkisson and William La Jeunesse were two notable exceptions, but for the most part, the corporate media either ignored the scandal and/or claimed it was a “botched sting.” It fell on Codrea and Vanderboegh to dig deep into the scandal and get the real story.
Sit down and get ready to dig into what is perhaps the most egregious scandal of President Drone’s administration – and there’s a lot to pick from.
You can read the full article “Operation Fast and Furious: The Forgotten History of the ATF's Notorious Gunwalking Scandal” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Operation Fast and Furious: The Forgotten History of the ATF's Notorious Gunwalking Scandal: https://ammo.com/articles/operation-fast-and-furious-atf-gunwalking-scandal-forgotten-history
- The Benghazi Attack: The Forgotten History of the 2012 Attack on the U.S. Consulate in Libya: https://ammo.com/articles/benghazi-attack-september-11-2012-us-embassy-libya-9-11
- Vincent Cefalu: Operation Fast and Furious and Project Gunrunner Whistleblower, Author of Ratsnakes: https://ammodotcom.libsyn.com/vincent-cefalu-author-of-ratsnakes-fast-and-furious-and-project-gunrunner-whistleblower
- David Codrea: Gun Rights Advocate, Journalist at The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance: https://ammodotcom.libsyn.com/david-codrea-gun-rights-advocate-journalist-at-the-war-on-guns-notes-from-the-resistance
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
The ATF isn’t all bad. In fact, they had a policy of letting illegal gun purchases go between 2006 and 2011. It ended up getting U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry killed on December 14, 2010, and let Mexican criminals get enough guns that they were found at over 150 crime scenes where Mexican citizens were either killed or maimed. And some of the guns were used in the November 2015 terrorist attack in Paris at the Bataclan. But other than that, it turned out just fine.
(In case you’re not picking up on it, we’re laying on the sarcasm very thick right now.)
You probably know what was officially called “Project Gunrunner” as “Operation Fast and Furious.” Started under George W. Bush, this ATF policy audaciously grew under President Obama and became indicative of the perceived attack on American gun owners by both policy makers and their friends in the establishment media.
It’s one of many scandals of the Obama Administration that was never given as much press attention as, for example, Russia buying Facebook ads about NoFap and Pizzagate. Given that the guns run by the ATF were allowed to kill hundreds and that subsequent Congressional investigations resulted in Eric Holder, President Obama’s Attorney General, becoming the first sitting cabinet member to be held in criminal contempt of Congress ever, this is shocking. At least for anyone still under the illusion that the establishment media is a fair and impartial source of information.
It is a sad truth that in our world today, there are very few actual journalists. While conservatives, libertarians and patriots tend to chafe at the mere mention of journalists, it’s worth noting that independent journalists – those not in thrall to big business and big government – fulfill an extremely valuable function of telling the truth and uncovering corruption. Case in point: The Fast and Furious scandal was broken by two independent journalists: David Codrea of The War on Guns and the late Mike Vanderboegh (who holds the distinct honor of being denounced by both Bill Clinton and the Southern Poverty Law Center) of Sipsey Street Irregulars.
Indeed, when ATF agents at Clean Up ATF sought a way to secure protection for their whistleblowers, it was Codrea and Vanderboegh who put them in touch with Senator Grassley. Sharyl Attkisson and William La Jeunesse were two notable exceptions, but for the most part, the corporate media either ignored the scandal and/or claimed it was a “botched sting.” It fell on Codrea and Vanderboegh to dig deep into the scandal and get the real story.
Sit down and get ready to dig into what is perhaps the most egregious scandal of President Drone’s administration – and there’s a lot to pick from.
You can read the full article “Operation Fast and Furious: The Forgotten History of the ATF's Notorious Gunwalking Scandal” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- Operation Fast and Furious: The Forgotten History of the ATF's Notorious Gunwalking Scandal: https://ammo.com/articles/operation-fast-and-furious-atf-gunwalking-scandal-forgotten-history
- The Benghazi Attack: The Forgotten History of the 2012 Attack on the U.S. Consulate in Libya: https://ammo.com/articles/benghazi-attack-september-11-2012-us-embassy-libya-9-11
- Vincent Cefalu: Operation Fast and Furious and Project Gunrunner Whistleblower, Author of Ratsnakes: https://ammodotcom.libsyn.com/vincent-cefalu-author-of-ratsnakes-fast-and-furious-and-project-gunrunner-whistleblower
- David Codrea: Gun Rights Advocate, Journalist at The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance: https://ammodotcom.libsyn.com/david-codrea-gun-rights-advocate-journalist-at-the-war-on-guns-notes-from-the-resistance
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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