[Jun 21, 2017] The goals of our high altitude weather balloon test (50.8K views on YouTube!)
88 views • 1 month ago
In this video, we state that our goal is to put a weather balloon up to high altitude, with a camera fitted with a NON-fish-eye lens. Our goal is to shoot a continuous, steady shot by using a gimbal. Our goal is to have three cameras: two shooting the horizon (one fish-eye, one not) and one facing up to see what happens when the blue turns to black. Will we see stars or not?
Most of that you already knew from the previous video. But why are we doing this? Because too many people have put their trust in footage shot with GoPro style cameras fitted with a fish-eye lens, which grossly distorts the image being shot. They selectively celebrate the frame of video that has the most convex curvature, while ignoring both the concave and totally flat frames. So, our goal is to see what our own eyes would see if we could go that high and not have to deal with lens distortions.
Although not specifically stated in this video, our goal is to definitely exceed the altitude Mythbusters got to (70,000 feet), when Adam Savage said the Earth had a definitive curvature to it. What if we could exceed 115,000 feet and show that there is no curve?
Beyond all of this however, our ultimate goal is simply to know the truth. Is the Bible correct from a literal perspective or must we take it as metaphorical and poetic when it comes to every single cosmological reference? Is the Earth really a sphere or have we put too much faith in GoPros and other cameras with wide-angle/fish-eye lenses?
This video is a candid discussion between Victor Brewer and I. In it we discuss curvature (of course), the Bible, Biosphere 2, the many issues of the so-called "blue marbles," how perspective and refraction may play a role in hiding the lower portion of ships and buildings, motion parallax and more.
