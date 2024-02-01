Create New Account
Neil Oliver: Newcomers to UK housed in hotels, whilst veterans are homeless and IGNORED
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 20 hours ago

(Jan 27, 2024) 'Newcomers to the UK are housed in four-star hotels and many of them in accommodation built for our fighting men and women while countless numbers of our veterans, many struggling with PTSD, are homeless and ignored on the streets they gave so much to defend.'


Neil Oliver discusses the current state of affairs.


GBN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcczHB5OFMY

