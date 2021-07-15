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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1723 - Rhonda McPeak - Rhonda's family reacts to her murder
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0 view • July 15, 2021
Rhonda had just finished purchasing a bag of potato chips and was about to leave the store, when Fogan opened the door and charged at her. He put the gun to her face as he pinned her against the counter and demanded money from the clerk, who opened and closed the drawer while trying to swat Fogan’s gun away. Fogan responded by shooting the clerk in the left shoulder, before pushing Rhonda to the side and shooting her in the chest. Stroup was the lookout.
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