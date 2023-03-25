528 Hertz "The Drumbeat of Love" Exploring Native American Culture with Imani

Imani, a Native American Indian, explains the background and significance of the drum for indigenous people and how it was used in many types of ceremonies. 528 hertz is the frequency of love and this is one of the ways Native Americans maintained their love for the earth and people during trying times. Listen to Imani tell her history and story with using the drums, medicine wheels, talking to water and other traditional knowledge in this video. This is the first of an ongoing series of Native Americans sharing their vast knowledge and history of being one with the earth, understanding frequencies and energy and much more. If you would like to contact us or share your story or provide feedback for Imani contact us at [email protected] or call Sean at 858-652-1259. #nativeamerican #528hertz #indianculture #drumbeat #drumbeatoflove #love #water #healing #frequency @nativeamerican

