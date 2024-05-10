"Let's Rise" by SHAMAN - Victory Day Concert 2024 in the Kremlin

"Let's Rise" by Shaman and the choir of the academic song and dance ensemble of the national guard of the Russian Federation.
Victory Day concert in the Kremlin (2024) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dq0rcCWCfC8) 🚩
Translation, adapted to preserve rhyme and rhythm, and subtitles by Putinger's Cat.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.