Hear The Story Of How Our Star Spangled Banner (U.S. Flag) Came To Be So Meaningful & Respected

In the year of 1814 very brave American patriots laid their lives down so that they could keep our American flag flying at Fort McHenry in the Baltimore harbor in Maryland while under a harsh and direct brutal attack from the British navy. An attorney Francis Scott Key was a witness to these events and wrote a song that we know as the Star Spangled Banner which is proudly our National Anthem. This video tells the story of how these events caused our National Anthem to be written and how it came to be and the very high cost that was paid by exceptional American patriots for our American flag.