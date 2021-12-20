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Pfizer: replacing saline with tromethamine in Childrens version of the Jab
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413 views • December 20, 2021
They are trying to stop hear attacks in children so they came up with this bright idea to stop that . . . I am thinking this new drug could cause other problems which is often the case with prescription drugs . . . doctors give a patient a drug, they react badly to it; so they give another one to stop the reaction, then that one causes another problem altogether . . . . its a constant walking the plank situation. . . the patient never wins.
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